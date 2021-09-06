TNSTC bus attached for delaying compensation

SALEM

06 September 2021 23:50 IST

Attachment proceedings were initiated against a bus under the Salem division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation after the Corporation delayed payment of compensation to an accident victim.

Injured in accident

In 2015, Mahendran, a textile trader from Mettur, suffered severe injuries in an accident involving a TNSTC bus and his right hand was amputated.

Mr. Mahendran moved the Special Court for MCOP cases demanding compensation.

Advertising

Advertising

Hearing the case, the court in 2018 directed the transport corporation to pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to Mahendran.

However, the Corporation delayed the payment. Mahendran moved the Special Court again and the court recently directed the Corporation to pay the amount including interest or to attach a government bus.

On Monday, Mahendran along with court staff and lawyers came to initiate attachment proceedings at the new bus stand.

Released

Later, officials from the Salem division paid ₹19 lakh to Mahendran and released the bus.