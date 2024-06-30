GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNSTC assistant engineer, technical staff suspended as video of faulty steering goes viral

Published - June 30, 2024 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore, has placed an assistant engineer and technical staff under suspension after a video showing the faulty steering in a TNSTC bus plying on Coimbatore – Mettupalayam route went viral.

The video showed the driver of a TNSTC bus (TN 33 N 2973) operating on the busy route showing the condition of the steering. It showed the wheel easily tilting up and down and panning to both sides in the steering column. The video was widely shared on social media platforms on Saturday.

It came to the attention of the TNSTC authorities who launched an inquiry into the incident on Saturday. It was found during the inquiry that the bus was taken out from the depot for trips, without having undergone adequate safety checks.

A communication from TNSTC said disciplinary action has been initiated against the technical staff and an assistant engineer for dereliction of duty and negligence. The General Manager, TNSTC Coimbatore, placed them under suspension.

TNSTC added that the problem with the steering was rectified immediately and the bus was plying on its route.

Coimbatore / road transport / road safety

