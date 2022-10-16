TNSTC announces Deepavali special services from Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 16, 2022 20:33 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced special services from Coimbatore to other cities for the convenience of passengers during the Deepavali season.

A release said that TNSTC will operate 100 buses to Madurai, 40 to Theni, 50 each buses to Tiruchi and Salem. TNSTC will operate buses to Madurai, Theni and other southern States from Singanallur bus stand. Buses passing through Karur and Tiruchi will be operated from Sulur bus stand. Buses plying via Salem, Tiruppur, Erode and Anaikatti will be operated from the central bus stand at Gandhipuram. Buses passing through Ooty, Mettupalayam and Sathyamangalam will be operated from the new bus stand on Mettupalayam Road. The release said that the temporary arrangements will be effective from October 21 to 23.

Coimbatore
public transport

