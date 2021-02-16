TNSTC accused of overcharging passengers in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

Call to display fare, route charts in buses

Veera Hindu Seva on Monday petitioned the district administration to complain against the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore, for overcharging passengers who travelled from Sulur to Coimbatore.

In its petition, the organisation said though the Collector and Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore South, had fixed ₹ 31 as the fare, a few TNSTC buses overcharged the passengers.

After a complaint was lodged in this regard, the Transport Department officials did take action against two conductors in two buses, but the violation continued.

The district administration should act against the officials, conductors and as per the Motor Vehicles Act ensure that every bus had the fare and route charts displayed prominently, the organisation said.

Construction workers demand free land

Construction workers and those in other unorganised sector on Monday urged the Coimbatore district administration to forward to the State Government their demand for allotment of free land.

The workers affiliated to the Kattida Thozhilalar Madhdhiya Sangam said though they had petitioned several times in the past, the State Government was yet to heed to their request.

Therefore the administration should forward their demand for free land to the Government and also take steps to ensure that their demand was met.