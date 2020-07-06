TNSTC accused of levying heavy fare for special services

Coimbatore

06 July 2020

Industries, Information Technology companies, and private firms can hire TNSTC buses to transport their workers and employees to and from the workplace.

According to a government order issued last month, the State government allowed the operation of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses for “industries, IT companies or any other private firms at their request” on a contract basis. The State Transport Undertakings (STU) buses were permitted for this “for the next three months” i.e., till August. The hire charges that the private firms had to pay a day for the buses are as follows: for city/town buses and district mofussil buses (non-AC), the fares are ₹4,000 for 100 km, ₹6,000 for 150 km and ₹8,000 for 200 km.

For AC buses in both categories, the fares are ₹6,000, ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 for 100 km, 150 km and 200 km respectively. While the ultra deluxe SETC buses are slightly more expensive than the non-AC buses – ₹4,500, ₹6,750 and ₹9,000 – the AC SETC buses have the same rate as that of the AC buses of the first two categories. All these tariff charges are exclusive of taxes, according to the G.O.

An official from the TNSTC, Coimbatore Division, said that as the buses for the public were allowed to operate in June, there was no need for operating separate buses for the industries. However, as the State government has suspended all intra-district bus operations till July 15 to curb the spread of COVID-19, the industries and private firms are requesting for the operation of special buses. Operations of these special buses have not been finalised, the official said.

Industry sources said TNSTC officials had shared the tariff details and the same have been circulated among the manufacturing units.

“This will not be viable for micro units even if the buses are operated for a cluster. Only those who have own vehicles are reporting to work now,” said a small-scale industry owner.

“At the SIDCO industrial estate at Kurichi, just one manufacturing unit evinced interest. But, it too found the rates relatively higher,” said a manufacturer at the estate.