TNSCM programme gets a boost with NABARD funding

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is extending ₹ 378.82 crore to create infrastructure facilities in 10 districts across the State to the Tamil Nadu Supply Chain Management (TNSCM) programme of the Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Marketing and Agriculture Business for Coimbatore and Tirupur districts M.R. Palanisamy said the project cost for ten districts was ₹ 398.75 crore. NABARD was extending 95 % of the total cost under the Warehousing Infrastructure Fund. The remaining 5 % would be contributed by the State Government.

The TNSCM programme is being implemented in the following districts (project cost in brackets): Dharmapuri (₹ 32.45 crore); Krishnagiri (₹ 97 crore); Ramanathapuram (₹ 27.28 crore); Thoothukudi (₹ 35.36 crore); Tirunelveli (₹ 35.56 crore); Tiruchirapalli (₹ 28.66 crore), Dindigul (₹ 26.30 crore); Theni (₹ 32.67 crore); Coimbatore (₹ 64.94 crore) and the Nilgiris (₹ 14.93 crore).

Aim of the programme is to reduce the post-harvest losses to the extent of 5 % of the quantity handled in these facilities, ensure enhanced income to farmers, which in turn results in price escalation and increase in GDP and improve the prices by about 5 % and encourage farmers to shift from traditional crops/cultivation practices to give them high yield and income, according to Mr. Palanisamy.

Of the seven Primary Processing Centres (PPCs) with grading, processing, packing and storage facilities planned in Coimbatore district, work has begun on the centre being built on 3.4 acres on the Sulur Regulated Market Committee campus at ₹ 10.10 crore.

Mr. Palanisamy said that the department was also planning to export the farmers’ produce and value added products directly to foreign buyers, eliminating middlemen. In future, the department would also link Farmers Producers Organisations with online marketing companies such as Amazon and Flipcart, as it would benefit both the farmers and the customers.