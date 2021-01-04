TNSCB to complete demolition of CMC Colony tenements in Coimbatore soon

Coimbatore

04 January 2021 23:31 IST

Construction of new flats to begin in February

The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) will soon complete demolition of the tenements in CMC Colony on Variety Hall Road in the city.

According to sources, the Board had completed demolition of nine of the 11 blocks there.

It started the process of bringing down the 10th block a few days ago and would complete the demolition work in a few days so that it could begin construction in February. The Board was to have completed the demolition process almost a year ago, but could not proceed during the COVID-19 lockdown. After demolishing the 11 blocks with 432 flats, the Board would construct 448 flats for the Coimbatore Corporation’s conservancy workers, who had moved to temporary shelters built on a nearby ground.

The occupants of the 432 flats who had vacated their houses would get a flat each. As for identifying beneficiaries for the remaining 16 flats, it would be the Corporation’s prerogative, the sources added. The Board had taken up the ₹ 40 crore project with the mandate to complete it in 36 months.