TNSCB begins construction of tenements at Mylambadi

The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) will be constructing 492 houses at Bhavani at a cost of ₹ 41.89 crore for those living along rivers Bhavani and Cauvery here.

During floods in these rivers, houses that were constructed encroaching the government land along the rivers were inundated. Hence, the people demanded houses at alternative places so that they can relocate. A place at Mylambadi was selected where works have begun for constructing the tenements. While the Central government’s share is ₹ 7.38 crore, the State government’s share for the project is ₹ 29.52 crore and the beneficiaries’ share ₹ 4.99 crore.

Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan laid foundation for the construction of tenements here recently.