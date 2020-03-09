TN’s first Fire and Rescue Services museum for children opened in Coimbatore

A Fire and Rescue Services museum for children, first of its kind in Tamil Nadu to educate school students about fire safety and also to give them insights on fire services, was opened in Coimbatore on Sunday.

C. Sylendra Babu, Director of Fire and Rescue Services, inaugurated the museum at the fire and rescue services office on State Bank Road in Coimbatore.

With the opening of the museum, Coimbatore also bagged a rare distinction of having museums of the police and Fire and Rescue Services, both situated on the same road. For the museum, Fire and Rescue Services refurbished a 1911 building in the State Bank Road campus.

Fire fighting equipment used in the past, fire fighting gears used by fire brigades and other articles have found place in the museum.

An audio visual room has also been set up in the museum where students will be shown animated awareness videos and also videos of the functioning of Fire and Rescue Services.

Mr. Babu also instructed S. Vijayasekar, Joint Director (Western Region), Fire and Rescue Services, to display photos of 53 fire brigades who died in the line of duty in Tamil Nadu so far.

“This is a monumental building and students will also get an opportunity to see the beauty of the old architecture,” he said added that construction of a model fire station will begin on the campus soon.

Assistant District Officer S. Thavamani said that students from various schools visit the fire station every week and fire brigades demonstrates fire fighting and evacuation drills for them.