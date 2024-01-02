GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N.‘s first Anganwadi centre with modular technology inaugurated in Coimbatore

January 02, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The newly inaugurated Anganwadi centre in Coimbatore includes a digital lab, a play area, and a garden for interactive learning.

The newly inaugurated Anganwadi centre in Coimbatore includes a digital lab, a play area, and a garden for interactive learning.

Tamil Nadu’s first Anganwadi centre built using modular structure technology at ₹30.40 lakh, under the Nammakku Naame Thittam, was inaugurated on Tuesday by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at Kalapatti here.

Designed and implemented by WOW Educare under its Adopt–Empower–Transform Programme, the Anganwadi is a child-centric learning centre in association with the Directorate of Integrated Child Development Services. This new technology enables cost-effectiveness and quick completion of building, without compromising quality, especially while operating within budget constraints.

The centre can accommodate 30 children and includes a learning lab equipped with educational resources and multimedia tools, a play area, and a garden for interactive learning, with teacher training programmes. Apart from the construction, various programmes and maintenance will be carried out by WOW Educare for three years.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran was present at the event.

In 2023, three Anganwadi centres were taken over by the Corporation and given to private entities to develop under the Thittam.

Sam Nicholas, CEO of WOW Educare said, “We believe that learning centres such as this provide a strong foundation for children. Investing in this stage of learning can provide phenomenal returns in the future. To facilitate this, we have provided them with creative learning aids with a safe and hygienic environment”.

