TNROA protests intensifies, hurting social security schemes

March 05, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association led strike intensified on Monday night, with over 408 office bearers extending their protest throughout the night outside the Collectorate here demanding the Government pay heed to their demands.

The State-wide protests by the TNROA entered into the 8th day on Tuesday, with Revenue Department staff threatening to boycott elections.

The Association launched its protest with a charter of 10 demands, of which one has been resolved. The protesters had demanded risk allowance (accelerated pay) for revenue staff; filling up of vacancies that were left vacant for more than 3 years on account of retirements;

ADVERTISEMENT

Changes to the nomenclature of Junior and senior revenue inspectors were not notified in service rules as amendments. This had made the GO toothless, say the revenue staff.

The revenue staff are also demanding the creation of a separate post of deputy tahsildar to handle certificates.

“Over 1 crore certificates are issued every year and this work should be handled by a separate post,” says G.Jaishankar, District Secretary, TNROA.

Stalled OAPs, certificates, Rations

The protests have vastly impacted social security schemes and Mr. Jaishankar acknowledged that. “In the last one week, OAP (Old Age Pension) has not gone to anyone. Certificates (name transfers, pattas, and other critical documents) are not issued. Civil supplies-run fair price outlets have not received material allotments such as kerosene, and wheat. Rice and sugar have reached shops, but it is the Taluk Supplies Officer who has to allocate wheat and kerosene,” he says.

According to the protesters, the revenue staff were singularly responsible for the successful launch of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. “We did the online data base, and within one month helped its launch and it continues. There are more schemes added on to our department including Ungal Ooril Ungal Mudhalvar among others. But, our demands have not been met,” says Mr.Jaishankar.

The protesters have also demanded new jeeps. “The jeeps were issued in 2012 and many are in a poor state but still in use. Without good jeeps, how do revenue staff perform their election duty? asks Mr. Jaishankar.

Last May, the protesters say, the Revenue Minister, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Revenue Secretary gave a written commitment to meet their demands. But that commitment has not been honoured.

With elections shortly to be declared, the over 14,000 revenue staff across the State have threatened to boycott election work if the government failed to respond.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.