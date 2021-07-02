TNRERA directs Sahara to refund amount, compensate 20 home buyers

CHENNAI

02 July 2021 00:39 IST

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has directed Sahara Prime City Ltd and its sister concerns to refund amount and pay compensation to 20 home buyers.

These 20 home buyers had invested in Sahara City Homes project in Saravanampatti village, Coimbatore district and individually moved TNRERA against non-delivery of multi-storied houses, villas and row houses.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of it, four homebuyers sought for refund of the amount paid along with interest and compensation, while the other 16 sought compensation for the delay. The 20 homebuyers had invested about ₹7 crore in the project.

TNRERA ruled that the complainants seeking refund of the amount with interest and compensation as well as those seeking compensation are entitled for it. The complainants are entitled for interest of 10.7% per annum, it added.

It awarded a total compensation of ₹67 lakh for mental agony and legal fees to the buyers. According to sources, another 18 home buyers in the project have moved TNRERA seeking similar relief and the verdict is awaited.

Over 500 people have invested about ₹100 crore in this project and a few of them are no more and some of them had put in their retirement money into this project, said a home buyer.

Last year, TNRERA had levied a fine of ₹1 crore on the firm, for failing to register the project as an ongoing project under RERA. It had allowed Sahara Housing Investors Association to take over construction of an integrated residential project in Coimbatore.

Homebuyers alleged that Sahara has not complied with the directions and an execution petition has been filed before TNRERA.