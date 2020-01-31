TNRERA allows buyers to take over construction of Sahara’s project in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has allowed Sahara Housing Investors Association to take over construction of an integrated residential project in Coimbatore, promoted by Sahara Prime City Ltd and its sister concerns. It also levied the fine of ₹1 crore on the firm, for failing to register the project as an ongoing project under RERA.

Sahara Housing Investors Association had moved TNRERA seeking a slew of relief measures for non-delivery of the project, stating that its members have invested nearly ₹100 crore. The proposed project was on 112.14 acres in Saravanampatti village, Coimbatore District.

TNRERA noted that the project was promoted from 2003-2004 onwards and had collected ₹91.31 crore from the buyers. The project came to an standstill at the end of 2013, after the Supreme Court verdict on the Sahara Group.

“The multi-storeyed flats, row houses etc. which were booked by the buyers have not been completed along with various common amenities promised by the developer till date and the project is very much an ongoing project,” the Authority said.

It also noted that the project is badly delayed and noted that Sahara is not in a position to complete the project.

TNRERA directed the Association to apply for registration of the project after obtaining renewal/planning permission from the concerned Planning Authorities. It also directed Director of Town and Country Planning to accord renewal/revised planning permission, as per statutory requirements.

It also restrained Sahara Group from proceeding further in any manner in respect of the project and directed Sahara Prime City Ltd to execute the sale deed for undivided share/plots in respect of the allottees as well as execute the sale deed conveying the common areas in favour of the Association, within three months of the order dated 30.1.2020.

TNRERA also gave liberty to allottees who are not part of the Association who prefer completion of the project to enter into agreements with the Association.