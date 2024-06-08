TNPSC member inspects Group IV exam arrangements in Namakkal

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) member R. Saravanakumar inspected the arrangements at exam centres for Group IV exams on Saturday.

The TNPSC Group IV exams will be held on Sunday across the state from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

In Namakkal district, the exams will be conducted in 174 centres, and 51,433 candidates are expected to write the exams here. A principal supervisor, 15 flying squads, hall supervisors, and 44 mobile teams have been deployed to monitor the exams. Additionally, each exam centre will have police personnel on protection duty.

Mr. Saravanakumar visited Namakkal district on Saturday and inspected the arrangements at the exam centres along with Namakkal Collector S. Uma at the Namakkal Government Boys Higher Secondary School and a private school. They also inspected the room where exam answer booklets are kept at the District Treasury.

A meeting was conducted at the Salem Collectorate regarding arrangements for the Group IV exams in Salem district. District Collector R. Brindha Devi presided over the meeting and stated that in Salem district, 106,082 candidates will write the exams in 270 centres. Candidates are required to reach the exam centre before 9:00 a.m.; those arriving after 9:00 a.m. will not be allowed to enter. To monitor the exams, 5,310 hall supervisors, 361 chief supervisors, 20 flying squads, and 14 supervising teams have been deployed. Special buses will be operated for the exam centres, and the exams will be video recorded. Basic amenities such as water and toilets will be provided at the centers, and uninterrupted power will be supplied, Ms. Brindha added.