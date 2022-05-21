TNPSC Group-II examinations held in Salem, Namakkal districts

May 21, 2022 17:52 IST

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducted Group II and Group IIA examinations on Saturday.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham inspected the examination centres set up at Government Arts College and Balabharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School near Maravaneri.

Arrangements were made for as many as 63,437 candidates in the district. A total of 218 examination halls were arranged at 161 centres for the conduct of the examination. 12 flying squads and 55 monitoring teams were deployed for the exam in the district. Video surveillance was also set up at the examination halls here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the examination centres set up at Selvam Engineering College and Government Higher Secondary School in Kalangani. Arrangements were made for 27,884 candidates to undertake the examination in the district. 11 flying squads and 30 mobile teams were deployed for the examination.