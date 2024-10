The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Combined Technical Services Examination (non-interview posts) is scheduled to be held across six centres in the district. Over 1,866 candidates are expected to appear in the examination.

Earlier, Collector K. M. Sarayu held a review meeting on the arrangements for the TNPSC exams and instructed coordination between line departments to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.