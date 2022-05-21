TNPSC exams pass off peacefully under strict security arrangements in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspecting an examination centre in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

The TNPSC Group II and Group II A exams (for Interview and non-interview posts) passed off peacefully under stringent security arrangements in 136 examination centres here on Saturday.

The exams witnessed 88.78% attendance. A total of 37,812 candidates had applied for the exams. However, 33,570 candidates appeared for the exams.

According to the administration, six flying squads, 27 mobile squads, and 272 invigilators drawn across departments helped conduct the exams. The conduct of the exams was also monitored through video cameras in each of the examination centres, according to the administration.

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inspecting an exam centre in Dharmapuri.

Earlier, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inspected the examination centres in Sri Vijay Vidyashram Higher Secondary School, Avvayar Government Higher Secondary School, and Nallampalli Panchayat Union School among others.

The centres were vetted for basic amenities and facilities including availability of scribes for the differently-abled candidates.

KRISHNAGIRI

In Krishnagiri, the exams were held in 78 centres in three revenue divisions of the district.

A total of 24,417 candidates had applied to appear for the exams from Krishnagiri, Hosur and Pochampalli revenue divisions. This included 11,349 applications in Krishnagiri; 7,790 applications in Hosur and 5,278 applications in Pochampalli. However, only 20,559 candidates appeared for the exams.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the examination centre at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Shoolagiri.