TNPSC exam held in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) Group IV examination in Coimbatore district saw a turnout of 49,027 candidates on Sunday.

Conducted in 232 centres, including schools and colleges, the examination was closely monitored by 250 heads of these institutions serving as invigilators. Among the 69,680 registered candidates, 20,653 were absent.

In Tiruppur, 35,592 out of 45,885 registered candidates took the exam across 155 centers. The invigilation was overseen by 18 monitoring committees.