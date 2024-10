The Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), Sandeep Saxena, fell ill in Namakkal on Friday.

When the TNPL Chairman came to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Namakkal in connection with a case registered in 2016, he fainted and was rushed to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Salem. Sources said his condition is said to be stable.

