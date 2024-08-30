GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNPID special court sentences finance firm proprietor to 10 years, imposes ₹15.91 crore fine

Promising high rate of interest, Mullai Group of Companies at Tatabad in Coimbatore city had collected ₹15,81,35,939 from 387 investors

Published - August 30, 2024 10:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for hearing of cases registered under Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1997, on Friday sentenced a proprietor of a finance company Kurinjinathan (42) to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,91,80,000.

Promising high rate of interest, Mullai Group of Companies at Tatabad in the city had collected ₹15,81,35,939 from 387 investors.

The Economic Offences Wing of the police department had registered a case against Kurinjinathan belonging to Kurumbanur in Mettur Taluk of Salem district, and four of his employees: Kathirvel, Annadurai, Sathyamoorthy and Arunaremi, and arrested them during 2019.

The police had filed the charge sheet in the TNPID Special Court on January 29, 2020.

Judge M.N. Senthilkumar also directed that the amount levied as fine be disbursed among the investors.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.