TNPID special court sentences finance firm proprietor to 10 years, imposes ₹15.91 crore fine

The Special Court for hearing of cases registered under Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1997, on Friday sentenced a proprietor of a finance company Kurinjinathan (42) to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,91,80,000.

Promising high rate of interest, Mullai Group of Companies at Tatabad in the city had collected ₹15,81,35,939 from 387 investors.

The Economic Offences Wing of the police department had registered a case against Kurinjinathan belonging to Kurumbanur in Mettur Taluk of Salem district, and four of his employees: Kathirvel, Annadurai, Sathyamoorthy and Arunaremi, and arrested them during 2019.

The police had filed the charge sheet in the TNPID Special Court on January 29, 2020.

Judge M.N. Senthilkumar also directed that the amount levied as fine be disbursed among the investors.