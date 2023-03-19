TNPID court in Coimbatore directs EOW to investigate alleged payment to IT official’s wife, journalist by investment scam accused

March 19, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special court in Coimbatore has directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Erode, to investigate alleged transaction of money by the accused in an investment scam to the wife of an Income Tax official and to a Tamil news channel reporter.

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore issued the direction on Friday in its judgement in a case related to the cheating of investors of ₹87.33 lakhs by Perundurai-based Susi Land Promoters in 2012.

Special Court Judge A.S. Ravi awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹81.90 lakhs to the promoters of the company - M. Gurusamy, 31, of Sakthi Nagar at Perundurai in Erode, K. Amuthan, 31, of Gandhi Maa Nagar in Coimbatore, M. Parthiban, 35, of Muthu Nagar at Perundurai, and P. Suresh, 36, of Ayyasamy Nagar Colony at Kangayam in Tiruppur district.

According to the EOW, the accused promised higher rate of interest to the investors for their deposits. However, they failed to repay the deposit to investors after the maturity.

The court ordered the EOW DSP to inquire the allegation that ₹ 1 crore was transacted from the account of the company to Swetha, wife of I-T officer Velumani, in Coimbatore on March 22, 2012 for purchase of five acres at Periyanaickenpalayam to build a CBSE school.

The court also directed the EOW DSP to inquire into the alleged payment of ₹ 5 lakh to the reporter of a Tamil news channel, namely Sivasubramaniam.