Members of the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association (TNPGTA) staged a demonstration at the Chief Educational Officer’s office in Coimbatore, pressing for reforms and addressing key grievances.

The members demanded the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and urged the School Education Department to reinstate the old pension scheme and incentive pay for teachers.

A major concern was the pay gap for postgraduate teachers hired after 2009, urging the implementation of a revised pay scale to reflect qualifications and responsibilities. “There should be greater transparency in secondary school headmaster transfers and a system of offline district-level consultations and clear intra-district vacancy should be implemented,” a member said.

Further, the group condemned insurance malpractices by private agencies under the New Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and called for free medical treatment for teachers. Equalising resources between government and aided schools was another demand.

The TNPGTA also opposed cutting summer vacations, emphasising their importance for teachers’ well-being. They urged limiting teachers to academic tasks, instead of assigning them other duties including Aadhaar enrolment.