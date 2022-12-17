TNPCB writes to Kerala to stop dumping of bio-medical, municipal waste in bordering villages

December 17, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) asked the Kerala Pollution Control Board to issue an order to the local bodies to stop the illegal dumping of bio-medical and municipal solid waste in Tamil Nadu.

According to a release, TNPCB, along with the district administration and police, is taking steps to prevent the illegal dumping of poultry, bio-medical and municipal solid waste from Kerala in the border villages of Tamil Nadu, especially in Coimbatore.

TNPCB chairperson M. Jayanthi wrote to her Kerala counterpart to issue an order to the local bodies of the Kerala government to ensure that no waste material from Kerala was brought into Tamil Nadu territory, the release said.

“The inflow of waste products is monitored through check posts set up by the Police and Revenue departments. Many take unused farmlands for lease for such disposal in border villages, which is illegal. Landowners are advised not to lease their lands for such activities. A case will be filed against the vehicle owners who illegally transport such waste from Kerala and other states. Strict legal action will be taken against landowners found to be leasing land for such dumping,” the district administration said in a release.

The release also stated that the public and activists could report the dumping to: District Collector G.S. Sameeran at 0422 2301114, collrcbe@nic.in; Coimbatore City Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan at 0422 2300250, cop.cbe.tncctns.gov.in; Environmental Engineer of Coimbatore (North) TNPCB at 0422 2444608, 2433826, deecbn@tnpcb.gov.in; Coimbatore South TNPCB Environmental Engineer 0422 2675608, deecbs@tnpcb.gov.in and TNPCB Flying Squad at 0421-2241131, eefstpr@tnpcb.gov.in.

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam founder V. Eswaran said dumping had reduced compared to the situation earlier in 2012. He said stringent laws and heftier fines must be imposed against those involved in such activities.