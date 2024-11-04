TNPCB test reports confirm groundwater contamination near Vellalore dump yard

Based on complaints from local residents about yellow discoloration in groundwater, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected the Vellalore dump yard on October 4, 2024, and collected samples for analysis, confirming contamination issues.

According to test reports obtained by K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, through an RTI request, a borewell water sample from the area showed Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) at 3,182 mg/L, significantly above safe drinking water limits. Elevated chloride and sulphate levels were also recorded at 500 mg/L and 883 mg/L, respectively. High TDS and chloride levels were particularly noted in Mahalingapuram and Konavaikalpalayam villages. Additionally, an ambient air quality survey conducted on August 14, 2023, indicated that PM10 levels exceeded prescribed standards around the dump yard.

The TNPCB wrote a letter addressing groundwater contamination, waste management practices, and air quality concerns related to the Vellalore dump yard.

Coimbatore Corporation is facing regulatory challenges for not renewing its Solid Waste Management Rules authorisation, which expired in March 2021, despite multiple reminders. The National Green Tribunal has imposed penalties for non-compliance, directing the Corporation to pay ₹80 lakh in interim compensation.

To address these issues, the TNPCB urged the Corporation to implement key recommendations, including the immediate processing of legacy waste using advanced machinery like scalpers and heavy-duty trommel screens. The civic body must manage leachate from legacy waste by establishing a collection and treatment plant to prevent further groundwater contamination. A comprehensive analysis of groundwater quality and soil conditions in the 50-acre bio-mined area at the Vellalore dump yard is also essential for soil reclamation.

Additionally, the TNPCB ordered the Corporation to arrange for the immediate disposal of 24,000 MT of refuse-derived fuel from bio-mining. To address odour complaints, the use of Effective Microorganisms solutions on windrow composting and other dumped waste was recommended. The civic body was urged to submit monthly and annual reports to the TNPCB on municipal solid waste generation and treatment to ensure compliance with National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The TNPCB also issued an order for urgent action regarding untreated sewage overflow from a lifting station near the dump yard. Following reports from residents, inspections revealed that levels of Total Suspended Solids, Biochemical Oxygen Demand, and Chemical Oxygen Demand surpassed TNPCB standards. The order emphasised the need for immediate measures, including connecting flow meters at the Sewage Treatment Plant to the TNPCB server for continuous monitoring.

Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We had discussed everything with the TNPCB and NGT board. Payment has been made for renewal of authorisation, and solutions for the problems related to waste from the dump yard are being addressed. Once the waste is cleared, groundwater quality will improve, and air quality will also be better.”