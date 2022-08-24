TNPCB serves notices on brick kilns in Thadagam valley for environmental compensation

Area mined for brick making in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has served notices on brick kilns in Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district for environmental compensation for having operated without obtaining its consent.

The notice served on one of the brick kilns, copy of which is with The Hindu, has listed ₹32 lakh as environmental compensation for 514 days. The TNPCB has also asked the owner of the brick kiln to show cause within 15 days from the receipt of the notice as to why the compensation computed should not be imposed under Section 5 of the Environmental Protection Act and as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the violations.

The TNPCB notice said that it had found 122 brick kilns functioning without its consent in 2011 and show cause notices were served on them. Later, a total of 185 brick kilns were found functioning illegally and show cause notices were served on them during 2019 and 2020.

The notices for environmental compensation have been served on brick kilns that functioned illegally, based on an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in May this year. The compensation was calculated using the CPCB methodology for assessing environmental compensation.

Members of the Thadagam Valley Protection Committee wanted the TNPCB to calculate the compensation for the entire years during which the brick kilns operated.

“The compensation has been calculated for one or two years whereas the brick kiln owners themselves have stated in affidavits submitted before courts and TNPCB that they had been doing the business for over 15 years and 20 years or more. Action should also be taken against the district administration and TNPCB officials who failed to stop the illegal mining for several years,” said a member from the committee.