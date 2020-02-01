TNPCB report indicates high level water pollution in Vellalore

The result of a study the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted in and around the Coimbatore Corporation’s dump yard in Vellalore in November 2019 indicates high level water pollution.

The Board had shared the result in response to an RTI query filed by K.S. Mohan, secretary, Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.

The result showed that of the 15 locations tested, the total dissolved solid (TDS) reading in eight places, chlorides at seven locations, sulphate at a place and total hardness at eight places were higher than the drinking water standards.

As against the acceptable limit of 500 mg/l and permissible limit of 2,000 mg/l for total dissolved limit, the reading showed 3,936 at a place, 2,122 at another, 3,142 and a third place, Mr. Mohan said and argued that it showed how the area residents were severely affected by the Coimbatore Corporation’s open dumping of mixed waste. And, within the Vellalore dump yard, the reading showed that the TDS stood at over 18,000 mg/l, which was at least nine times the permissible limit.

Total hardness - another parameter for which the Board tested the water - showed that as against the permissible limit of 600 mg/l, the readings in a few of the 15 exceeded the limit with one place showing as much 2,050 mg/l.

Air quality

As for the air quality, the Board report showed high concentration of suspended particulate matter at 129 microgram per cubic metre as against 100 microgram per cubic metre. The residents had, for the past two months, been complaining about deteriorating air quality and stink from the dump yard.