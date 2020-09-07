TNPCB recommends closure of 183 brick kilns in Thadagam valley

An electric pole at the risk of collapse at Veerapandi village near Thadagam in Coimbatore.

COIMBATORE

07 September 2020 22:47 IST

A committee report finds various violations including HACA

A four-member committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) recommended closure of all the 183 brick kilns operating in the ecologically important Thadagam valley in Coimbatore district early this year.

The committee’s report, a copy of which was accessed through the Right to Information Act by activist S. Ganesh of Thadagam, said that the brick kilns were operating without the consent of the TNPCB. Also, permission was not obtained for the operations in places coming under Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) and directions of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) were not complied, the report stated.

The 99-page report submitted by the committee which had TNPCB officials from Madurai, Hosur, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram as members also revealed that brick kilns had not obtained environmental clearance for mining. The ambient air quality survey revealed that PM10 in the air was above the standards in brick kiln operating areas.

The committee’s report gains significance and reiterates the environmental impact in Thadagam valley as two cases against the illegal operations of brick kilns are under the consideration of the Madras High Court – one filed by S. Muralidharan praying identification and protection of an elephant corridor and another one filed by farmer-turned activist T.M.S. Rajendran of Thadagam praying for closure of brick kilns and formation of a committee to assess the ecological damage.

“The report says that the Department of Geology and Mining has not issued no mining leases / licenses after 2012. Local Planning Authority says in the report that it did not receive applications from the brick kiln operators for building plan approval. HACA approval was also not given. Similarly, block development officer of Periyanaickenpalayam too had not issued plan approvals,” said Mr. Ganesh.

Of the five village panchayats where the brick kilns are located, four namely Chinna Thadagam, 24 Veerapandi, Nanjundapuram and Somaiyampalayam are covered under HACA. Pannimadai is the fifth village.

Though environmental clearance was made mandatory for minor minerals even for mining areas less than five hectares after 2012, none of the brick kilns obtained environmental clearance, said the report.

“Though the joint director of Mines in Coimbatore is quoted in the report saying that mining of red earth was allowed for a depth of 1 to 2 metre, given that the land can be used for cultivation later, mining was done in varying depths of 15 to 20 metres. Air pollution and mining has destroyed the landscape of the valley which in the past was blessed with conditions suited for agriculture,” said Mr. Rajendran.

The report said that the District Environmental Impact Assessment Authority became defunct and it did not have scientific and expert committee members as present in the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority.

“An order of the Madras High Court in 2009 which says that brick kilns should be established at least two km away from residential areas. It says that the distance between two brick kilns should be one km. But these directions are not followed and brick kilns operate in close vicinity of houses, schools and hospitals in Thadagam valley,” added Mr. Ganesh.

As per the report, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar noticed emissions from brick kilns in a visit to Coimbatore in August 2019 and CPCB’s regional directorate (South) in Bengaluru appointed an official Rajkumar R. for a status report based on his direction.

“Mr. Rajkumar observed that the mining was not carried out as per EIA notification dated June 24, 2013. He also observed that elephant movement is disturbed due to mining. We hope that the government will take appropriate action based on the TNPCB report,” said V. Velunaicker, State secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.