GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNPCB officials inspect land in Perundurai where waste was dumped

February 07, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Following complaints that industrial waste was reportedly dumped on land at Vaipadi panchayat in Perundurai, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected the land and held inquiries on Wednesday.

Residents of Vaipadi Panchayat and the surrounding areas have alleged that a parcel of land that has been lying idle for many years was recently purchased by a few individuals from Tiruchengodu. They claim that waste from industries has been transported in lorries and dumped on the 20-30 cent plot over the last two days for levelling purposes, which could have a detrimental effect on groundwater in the area and have urged officials to take action.

A team led by C. Vanaja, District Environmental Engineer in charge, and revenue officials inspected the spot and held inquiries. People said the waste was dumped illegally and urged action against the landowner. Officials have assured to take necessary action.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.