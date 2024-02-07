TNPCB officials inspect land in Perundurai where waste was dumped

February 07, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

Following complaints that industrial waste was reportedly dumped on land at Vaipadi panchayat in Perundurai, officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected the land and held inquiries on Wednesday.

Residents of Vaipadi Panchayat and the surrounding areas have alleged that a parcel of land that has been lying idle for many years was recently purchased by a few individuals from Tiruchengodu. They claim that waste from industries has been transported in lorries and dumped on the 20-30 cent plot over the last two days for levelling purposes, which could have a detrimental effect on groundwater in the area and have urged officials to take action.

A team led by C. Vanaja, District Environmental Engineer in charge, and revenue officials inspected the spot and held inquiries. People said the waste was dumped illegally and urged action against the landowner. Officials have assured to take necessary action.