TNPCB issues guidelines for Deepavali

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued guidelines to be followed by the public during Deepavali while bursting firecrackers. The Board pointed out that the State had permitted to burst the firecrackers between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. People should burst firecrackers in a common place permitted by the district administration or local bodies, TNPCB stated.

They must avoid bursting series or joined firecrackers. People should not burst crackers near hospitals, schools, courts, religious spots, huts and fire-prone areas, the Board said.