TNPCB, IMA appeal for pollution-free Bhogi

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have appealed to the public to celebrate pollution-free Bhogi, which falls on January 14 (Tuesday), by not burning discarded items that release noxious gases.

Pulmonary problems

IMA office-bearers and TNPCB officials claimed that the air quality in Coimbatore during last year’s Bhogi was within the safe levels and there was 50 % decline in the number of people who sought treatment for pulmonary problems due to air pollution compared to 2018.

P. Ramesh, assistant engineer of TNPCB for Coimbatore north, said that the level of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 in air, which determines air quality, was normal in 2019.

As per pollution control board standards, PM 2.5 (atmospheric PM of less than 2.5 micrometre in diameter) should be 60 micrograms per cubic metre and PM 10 (atmospheric PM of less than 10 micrometre in diameter) should be 100 micrograms per cubic metre in normal level.

V. Nandagopal, consultant pulmonologist with Hindusthan Hospital, Coimbatore, said that PM 2.5 and PM 10 beyond the normal limits in the air could trigger a range of pulmonary problems, especially in children.

M. Doraikannan, secretary of IMA Coimbatore branch, appealed to the public to abstain from burning discarded plastic and rubber products that release harmful gases. .

According to S. Karthik Prabhu, secretary of Nursing Home Board of IMA Tamil Nadu, the medical body was associating with TNPCB across the State to create awareness among public on the impacts of air pollution.

TNPCB officials said that the quality of air in Coimbatore was being monitored throughout the year at three different geographic locations – industrial, commercial and residential.