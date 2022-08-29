TNPCB asks Erode people to use only eco-friendly idols

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 29, 2022 18:12 IST

To ensure that drinking water sources are maintained pollution free, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has asked people to use only eco-friendly Vinayaka idols for the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival.

A release said idols made up of only natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud would alone be permitted for immersion in water bodies. Also, only dried flower components and straw should be used for making ornaments of idols and natural resins of trees for shining material.

The release said use of single-use plastic and thermocol materials would not be permitted. Use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes / oil paints for painting idols was strictly prohibited. Enamel and synthetic dye based paints on idols was discouraged, instead eco-friendly water–based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes should be used.

For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and dyes should be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals, the release said. The idols should be immersed only in the places notified by the district administration, following the guidelines specified by the TNPCB.

