TNPCB asked to submit detailed report on brick kilns in Coimbatore district

December 06, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Concerns raised by nature enthusiasts over the mushrooming of brick kilns in different parts of Coimbatore district after the closure of 186 units in Thadagam Valley in 2021 have gained momentum with a recent direction of the Madras High Court.

A Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy on November 24 warned the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) of initiating contempt proceedings if it failed to submit a detailed report on the action taken against brick kilns.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench, while hearing a plea of Chennai-based activist S. Muralidharan of Indian Centre for Animal Rights and Education (INCARE), found that the report filed on behalf of TNPCB was bereft of details.

“We are prima facie satisfied that the very report does not reflect the affairs or otherwise the same indicate that there is a clear clout of the Pollution Control Board officials with the violators,” the Bench observed.

Mr. Muralidharan had moved the court seeking closure of 143 brick kilns, accusing that they were functioning illegally. As per the court order, instead of closing down the units, the TNPCB report said that they had examined 23 units and there was no reference or mention with regard to the others.

“We are not in a position to accept the report in view of the casual reference and filing of such details without any actual inspection. In fact, though, we are of the view that it is a fit case to initiate contempt proceedings against the officer who filed the affidavit, the learned counsel appearing for the fourth respondent (TNPCB) submitted that he will file all the reports in detail, on the next date of hearing. Only for the sake of such submissions of the learned counsel, the contempt proceeding is not initiated. If the report is not filed on the next hearing date, contempt proceedings will be initiated against the concerned officials,” ordered the Bench, posting to hear the matter on December 22.