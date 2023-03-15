TNHB poised to generate substantial revenue in Coimbatore district

March 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) is poised to generate substantial business in Coimbatore district, which contributes a chunk of its annual revenue.

Next only to Chennai, the surge in volume of transactions in Coimbatore is noticeable, going by the number of projects under execution.

Earlier this month, the TNHB began inviting applications for sealed tender-cum-open auction of 106 units of vacant commercial sites, shop sites, school sites, nursery school site, primary school site, hospital site, daily market site, and public purpose sites/creche. The applications will be received till March 20, and the sealed tender-cum-open auction will be conducted the next day, the TNHB has informed.

During 2021-22, the TNHB had earned revenue of ₹1,269 crore by way of sale proceeds of flats, houses, plots, commercial units, monthly instalments and rental collections. As against anticipated expenditure of ₹Rs. 1,565 crore during the financial year, the revenue collection target has been fixed at ₹1,770 crore for the current financial year, as per official records.

In Coimbatore district, substantial revenue generation for TNHB is expected through sale of HIG flats at Ganapathy: 60 units in Pocket-1, and 56 in Pocket-2. The project is being undertaken at a project cost of ₹40.68 crore. Also, 48 HIG flats at Ganapathy Pocket-111 are being developed at a project cost of ₹17.45 crore. At Singanallur, 32 MIG flats are being developed at a cost of ₹7.76 crore.

Besides, under Area development scheme, 1,006 plots are being developed at Vellakinar at a cost of ₹25.55 crore, and 427 plots at Vilankurichi at a cost of ₹ 11.51 crore. At Periyanacikenpalyam, 169 plots are being developed at a cost of ₹ 2.55 crore.