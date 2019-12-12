TNHB flats’ issue not politicised: MLA

Singanallur MLA and DMK urban district in-charge N. Karthik on Wednesday denied that he politicised the issue of TNHB Colony, Singanallur, residents living in dilapidated flats and tried to gain political capital, an allegation that the AIADMK had levelled against him.

It was wrong on the AIADMK’s part to allege that he politicised issue. He had raised the issue thrice in the Assembly and was raising it again because he wanted to draw the State government’s attention on the issue, he said.

If something untoward were to happen to the 960 families that lived in the dilapidated flats, constructed around 35 years ago by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, it would be the government’s responsibility. Therefore, by drawing the government’s attention he wanted the people to get a solution, he said at a press meet.

The protest he had proposed to hold in Singanallur on Friday was also to draw the government’s attention, he further said.

For his questions, either the district administration or the Tamil Nadu Housing Board officials should answer; not the AIADMK office bearers who visited the TNHB Colony on Tuesday. And, his questions concerning the Colony residents’ safety assumed importance in the backdrop of the accident in Mettupalayam, where 17 persons were killed because of a wall collapse, Mr. Karthik added.