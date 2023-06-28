TNHB allottees seek relief from housing board

June 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamilaga Veetu Vasathi Vaariya Orunkinaintha Othukeetalargal Welfare Association has sought relief for the allottees of houses and owners of lands acquired by the housing board.

K. Jayachandran, State general secretary of the association said that their 30-year ordeal should come to an end. The association said that in November 2006, then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had constituted a panel which visited the places throughout the State for three years and had recommended that the sale deeds be given to the allottees. The panel had given six recommendations. But, the board citing revenue loss had denied the same.

Rather than imagining cost enhancement, the association appealed to the Government to consider repayment of the excess cost collected from the allottees and restore sale deeds to them as recommended by the arbitration panel.

The association also urged the board to implement the court order by giving the sale deeds in respect of Brindavan Nagar allottees in a case that was won by them 10 years ago, rather than dragging the case.

