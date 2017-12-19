TNHB allottees oppose site chosen for expanding airport

Tamil Nadu Housing Board allottees of Poonga Nagar urged the authorities not to acquire the land occupied by the sewage treatment plant for expanding the Coimbatore International Airport.

In a petition submitted to District Collector during the grievances redress meeting here on Monday, the residents said that there were 932 plots allotted for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in 1994 by the TNHB.

The sewage treatment plant was commissioned on a common plot.“We learnt that the revenue authorities are planning to acquire the land for airport expansion. Therefore, we appeal to the authorities to make alternate arrangements for commissioning the sewage plant at some other site before initiating the acquisition process” the petition said.

Farmers plea on PDS

The Coimbatore unit of the All India Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam has urged the district administration to ensure continuance of Public Distribution System.

The members staged a demonstration before submitting the petition to the Collector.

Plea for bus service

The Coimbatore District Committee of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangamhas urged the district administration to resume the town bus service to Farmers’ Markets (Uzhavar Santhais) from villages early in the morning. A town bus, which was operated between Periyanaikkenpalayam and R.S. Puram Uzhavar Santhai, was abruptly stopped, said in their petition to the Collector.

‘Withdraw UGD maintenance tax’

Residents of Ward No. 85 in the city urged the Corporation to withdraw UGD maintenance tax. Notices were served on the residents in this regard. The residents were already overburdened with additional security deposit of ₹ 4,000 for water service connection, they added.

Evict temple built

on waterway

Residents of Kovai Sulur Rasipalayam appealed to the revenue department to evict a Hindu temple built on a waterway and also remove construction materials obstructing the pathway. They also demanded snapping of power line given to an illegal borewell.

AITUC’s appeal

to Collector

The Coimbatore Labour Union affiliated to AITUC urged the Collector to ensure paid weekly off to temporary conservancy workers as was accepted in the presence of the talks held in the presence of the Labour Commissioner on October 20 following the two-day strike observed by the workers.

It was decided to extend minimum statutory pay along with the paid weekly off in the meeting.

However, the Corporation deducted the pay for the weekly offs availed by 3,221 temporary conservancy workers during November, the petition said.

Counselling stressed

Members of the State Marketing Corporation Employees Progressive Union affiliated to the Labour Progressive Front (LPF) said that over 100 employees working in Tasmac for the last 15 years are under severe stress due to work pressure.

Hence, they appealed to the government to organise medical screening test and counselling for the stressed employees.