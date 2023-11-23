TNGCTA, AUT to boycott Periyar University convocation in Salem on Friday

November 23, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers Association (TNGCTA) and the Association of University Teachers (AUT) have announced that they will boycott the 22nd convocation of Periyar University to be held on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In a release, Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan said the convocation would be held at the University auditorium and the Chancellor of the University and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi would confer degree certificates on 153 Ph.D. students, 104 undergraduates, postgraduates, and M.Phil. students with gold medals. The students, who passed in 2022–23, would receive their degree certificates.

Pro Chancellor and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and Tiruchi National Institute of Technology director G. Aghila would also participate. Through this convocation, 42,915 students of Periyar University affiliated colleges in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal districts, 978 students from various departments in the university, and 631 students who studied through distance education would get the degree certificates, Mr. Jagannathan said.

TNGCTA State treasurer P. Prakash and AUT general secretary M. Krishnaraj said, in a press release, that the associations were boycotting the convocation in protest against the alleged anti-student activities of Periyar University. The University did not follow the instructions of the Higher Education Department and did not permit government and aided college teachers to apply for the posts of Registrar and Controller of Examinations, for which it conducted interviews recently. A committee that inquired the alleged irregularities that took place at Periyar University should take action against the erring officials, they said in the statement.

