TNERC urges electricity consumers to install RCBs

December 04, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has urged all electricity consumers to instal RCD (Residual Current Device) on their premises to avert electrical accidents.

According to the Commission, it had mandated the provision of RCD in the Regulation 16 (2A) of Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code, in all the new electricity service connections.

With increasing number of electrical accidents and loss of human lives during rainy seasons, the Commission has requested all the consumers of existing electricity services to install RCD on their premises. Some of the fatal accidents in the State were when a when a couple touched the iron gate of an apartment, when an employee of a shop attempted to lift the shutter, when a women in a house attempted to dry the wet clothes on a wire and when a young boy touched a street light pole in a park.

These accidents could have been averted if the RCDs were installed to the service connection main. Hence, all the existing consumers irrespective of category i.e. domestic, shop, industry, farmhouse, educational institutions, and public convenience should install the RCD on their respective premises, which is a basic need for human safety, it suggested.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the RCD could be made compulsory in respect of existing consumers who approach the Tangedco for works such as shifting of poles, name transfer, tariff change and also for all common services in group houses, etc.