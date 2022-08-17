TNERC to take a considered view of tariff revision proposal

M. Chandrasekar, right, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, and K. Venkatesan, left, Member of the Commission, at a public hearing in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) will take a considered view of the electricity tariff revision proposal submitted by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), said the TNERC Chairman M. Chandrasekar.

The TNERC held a public hearing here on Tuesday on the tariff revision. It received nearly 400 petitions and listened to almost 110 people. The representations were from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Kangeyam, Palladam and Perundurai among other places.

Mr. Chandrasekar told presspersons that similar meetings would be held in Madurai (August 18) and Chennai (August 22), and the Commission would listen to all stakeholders and consider demands placed by members of the public. “We are taking everything into consideration,” he said. The Tangedco has asked for implementation of the new tariff from September 1. However, the TNERC has not set any deadline and would approve the new rates only after studying all demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to the demands placed by former president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association R. Ramamoorthy, the TNERC Chairman said the Commission would review the revision in fixed charges. He said the fixed charges could be increased but the increase should be uniform and not high. N. Pradeep, vice-president of South India Spinners Association, said year-on-year revision of tariff should be implemented only after discussion with stakeholders. The increase in peak hours should not be implemented.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association said the TNERC should verify the cost audit report of the Tangedco before finalising the tariff. According to Coimbatore Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, the peak hour tariff proposed for Low Tension (LT) and Low Tension Current Transformer (LT CT) industries should be withdrawn. Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises said several micro units work in a building, taking sheds on rent. They pay high charges for electricity because they use sub-meters. Any further hike in consumption charges would affect these units.

Powerloom weavers, who had come in large numbers for the public hearing, said the plan was to increase the tariff by 36% for powerlooms. The Tiruppur Kovai Districts Powerloom Association said this would affect the weavers, especially those doing job works.