TNERC to take a considered view of tariff revision proposal

‘TNERC will approve the new rates only after studying all demands’

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
August 17, 2022 00:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Chandrasekar, right, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, and K. Venkatesan, left, Member of the Commission, at a public hearing in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) will take a considered view of the electricity tariff revision proposal submitted by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), said the TNERC Chairman M. Chandrasekar.

The TNERC held a public hearing here on Tuesday on the tariff revision. It received nearly 400 petitions and listened to almost 110 people. The representations were from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Kangeyam, Palladam and Perundurai among other places.

Mr. Chandrasekar told presspersons that similar meetings would be held in Madurai (August 18) and Chennai (August 22), and the Commission would listen to all stakeholders and consider demands placed by members of the public. “We are taking everything into consideration,” he said. The Tangedco has asked for implementation of the new tariff from September 1. However, the TNERC has not set any deadline and would approve the new rates only after studying all demands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to the demands placed by former president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association R. Ramamoorthy, the TNERC Chairman said the Commission would review the revision in fixed charges. He said the fixed charges could be increased but the increase should be uniform and not high. N. Pradeep, vice-president of South India Spinners Association, said year-on-year revision of tariff should be implemented only after discussion with stakeholders. The increase in peak hours should not be implemented.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association said the TNERC should verify the cost audit report of the Tangedco before finalising the tariff. According to Coimbatore Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, the peak hour tariff proposed for Low Tension (LT) and Low Tension Current Transformer (LT CT) industries should be withdrawn. Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises said several micro units work in a building, taking sheds on rent. They pay high charges for electricity because they use sub-meters. Any further hike in consumption charges would affect these units.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Powerloom weavers, who had come in large numbers for the public hearing, said the plan was to increase the tariff by 36% for powerlooms. The Tiruppur Kovai Districts Powerloom Association said this would affect the weavers, especially those doing job works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
electricity production and distribution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app