TNERC reconstitutes 10-member Code Review Panel

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 20, 2022 19:48 IST

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has reconstituted the 10-member Code Review Panel. The panel will be headed by the Director, Distribution of Tangedco, as Chairperson and Chief Engineer, Commercial as Member Secretary. A.D. Thirumoorthy, A. Jayaraman, and TSS Krishnan are representatives for Low Tension (LT) industry, domestic, and commercial sectors respectively. The tenure of the members is three years. The Panel will review the working of various provisions of the Supply and Distribution codes, consider the suggestions received from the Licensees, consumers and other interested persons, and consider and offer its views on any specific matter as may be referred to it by the Commission. The panel also recommends amendments to the Commission on any Code-related issues.

