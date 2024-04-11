GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNERC asks Tangedco to not collect excess development charges for new service connections

April 11, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), in an order dated April 3, has asked the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to stop collecting higher charges from consumers applying for new connection.

Following a complaint from the Coimbatore Consumer Cause that underground cable development charges are being collected without verifying whether the area has overhead or underground cable, the TNERC said only when the work for low tension extension from the transformer to the premises of the applicant is through underground cable, can the Tangedco levy development charges for underground cable. The low tension network through underground cable is predominantly only in Chennai area. In places such as Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, and Tirunelveli, majority of the low tension network is through overhead lines. Hence, only charges applicable for overhead service connection should be collected.

The extra development charges collected so far from consumers should be refunded immediately or treated as advance current consumption charges and the application software should be corrected with immediate effect. If the underground cable is laid due to field conditions for a short distance, it should not be accounted as underground cable and the development charges for overhead line should be collected, it said.

