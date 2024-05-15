TNCC president slams PM’s backtracking on remarks against Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during his Lok Sabha election campaign speeches targeted the Muslim community, has backtracked from his remarks now, said TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists in Erode, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the order to release 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case was quashed by the Supreme Court. “Did Mr. Modi ever seek an apology from the Muslim community (for the Gujarat riots)?” he asked. “But, today, for vote bank politics, he made remarks against the community and now denies it.”

The Prime Minister cannot fool the people as they will not believe his words. “Mr Modi could not highlight the schemes brought in the last 10 years, hence he’s talking about Pakistan,” he alleged.

When asked about allegations that drugs were becoming prevalent in the State, Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed drugs were imported from Afghanistan, and entered the country through the Mundra and Kandla Ports. “Drugs worth ₹5 lakh crore that were seized by Central agencies were missing now,” he alleged, and questioned how drugs entered the country when the Union Government controlled all the Central agencies and the Armed Forces.

