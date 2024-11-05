TNCC president dismisses claims of rift in DMK alliance

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai affirmed on Tuesday that the DMK-Congress alliance remains solid, dismissing any speculation regarding issues within the partnership.

Addressing a media conference in Edappadi, where he attended a meeting advocating for a nationwide caste census and prohibition, Mr. Selvaperunthagai responded to former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claims of discord within the DMK-led alliance. “From Edappadi town, I’m stating clearly: the DMK-Congress alliance is intact, and no one can damage or weaken our alliance,” he declared.

Responding to questions about actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay’s claims of former Chief Minister Kamaraj as an inspiration, Mr. Selvaperunthagai stated, “Kamaraj is a national figure, admired by many, but he belongs to Congress, and we alone can truly claim him as our leader.” He emphasised that healthy criticism and praise of government actions are essential aspects of a democracy. “Everyone has a right to air their views; that doesn’t necessarily signify a rift within the INDIA alliance,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai added.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating he “failed to uphold the Constitution and safeguard India’s integrity,” further alleging that flawed foreign policies have alienated neighbouring countries.

He praised the recently released film Amaran, commending its patriotic message, and called on the Tamil Nadu government to grant the film a tax exemption in recognition of its contribution to the spirit of national pride.