NEET exam is Centre’s money-making tactics: TNCC

Updated - June 15, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 04:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is a tactic by the Central government to benefit private coaching institutes financially, alleged Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai in Coimbatore on Saturday.

“The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], with NEET, is attempting to disadvantage children residing in rural and underdeveloped areas, and the INC (Indian National Congress) stands against it. The children of Tamil Nadu should be given a fair chance. Many students have taken their lives due to the exam, and it must be stopped,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Coimbatore, prior to attending the DMK’s “Mupperum Vizha”, he said that the track record of the DMK and INC; and the electorate’s support have “led the I.N.D.I.A bloc to success.”

