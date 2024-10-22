GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU’s invention of a slow-release nanocomposite nano-fertilizer granted patent

Published - October 22, 2024 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
TNAU's nano-fertilizer has been granted patent.

TNAU’s nano-fertilizer has been granted patent. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has secured a ‘process patent’ for a nano-fertilizer.

The Controller of Patents at the Patent Office in Chennai has communicated to the TNAU grant of patent to M. Latha, K.S. Subramanian, and D. Jeya Sundara Sharmila, for their invention of a slow-release nano-composite nano-fertilizer. They applied for the patent on March 1, 2023.

The nano-urea fertilizer was found to be suitable for soil application to address the issue of foliar spraying in nano-fertilizer formulations.

The invention was made using biomass-derived lignin as a matrix to entrap urea molecules cross-linked with citric acid and the cationic natural polymer chitosan, which was used as an encapsulant.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said that since 2023, the TNAU had filed for a total of 20 patents, of which, it last applied for copyright for a computer programme for forecasting rainfall using machine learning algorithms. Three other patents were also certified as complete. Of the rest, 11 are provisional patents and the others design patents.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Agriculture / agricultural research and technology / fertiliser / patent, copyright and trademark

