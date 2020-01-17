TNAU’s high-density mango planting impresses Governor

Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Banwarilal Purohit has expressed interest in implementing the high-density mango planting system in the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.

A TNAU press release said Mr. Purohit on Wednesday visited a demonstration plot at the university’s orchard and discussed with Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar the possibility of implementing the technique in Vidharbha, with the technical support of TNAU scientists.

Mr. Purohit was elected thrice (1984, 1989 and 1996) as Member of Parliament from the Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency in the Vidharbha region.

The Governor inaugurated the demonstration plot of UHDP on October 25, 2019 at TNAU. The plot accommodates 500 plants per acre at a closer spacing, unlike the normal system of planting only 65 plants per acre.

Mr Purohit also inspected the drip-fertigation system that supplied water and fertilizer to the mango plants.

Officials from TNAU who accompanied Mr. Purohit were A.S. Krishnamoorthy, Registrar; L. Pugalendhi, Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute and M. Ananthan, Director of Open and Distance Learning.