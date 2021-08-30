TNAU’s first trimester batch celebrates golden jubilee

Coimbatore

30 August 2021 23:34 IST

Students of the first trimester batch of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture Engineering of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University came together recently to relive old times and celebrate the University’s golden jubilee.

The students had joined the 1971 after the State government had established the university after elevating the Agriculture College and Research Institute and then it was a trimester system. One of the alumni was Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar, said a release from the University.

The alumni visited classrooms, laboratories, canteen, play ground, botanical garden and several other places that they, as students, as a part of their academic activity.

The alumni donated a brass statue of a farmer with a plough mounted on a four-foot pedestal to be installed at the botanical garden, the release added.