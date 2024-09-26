GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU will collaborate with Australian varsities to develop crop varieties suiting climate change: Agriculture Minister

Published - September 26, 2024 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
State Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam (third right), Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy (second right) and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan (third left) releasing the books during the State level Farmers’ Day at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore on Thursday.

| Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will, in collaboration with Australian universities, undertake research to come out with crop varieties that would withstand the impact of climate change, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam said on September 26, 2024 (Thursday).

The Minister said the TNAU will sign the MoUs with Australian universities, including those in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, as a follow-up to his visit there along with the Vice-Chancellor, V. Geethalakshmi, and senior bureaucrats.

Future emphasis will be on mechanisation of processes and supporting farmers to export agricultural produce, the Minister said, after inaugurating an exhibition at TNAU as part of a four-day State-level Farmers’ Day celebration.

The exhibition was organised jointly by the TNAU, Department of Agriculture, ICAR, NABARD and Agricultural Insurance Corporation of India.

The Minister presented ‘Velan Semmal’ awards to enterprising and innovative farmers in the presence of his cabinet colleagues M.P. Saminathan and K. Muthusamy, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, TNAU Vice-Chancellor, and Pollachi MP K. Eswarasamy.

Shaik N. Meera, Director, Agricultural Technology Applied Research Institute, Hyderabad; R. Anand, Chief General Manager, NABARD; and Ram Mohan Reddy, Deputy General Manager, Agricultural Insurance Corporation of India, also spoke.

The exhibition features 300 stalls focussing on various aspects of agriculture including organic cultivation, agricultural insurance, crop loans, and value-added products.

