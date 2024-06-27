GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi bestowed with NCC’s Honorary Colonel title

Published - June 27, 2024 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman, conferring the Honorary Colonel title on TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman, conferring the Honorary Colonel title on TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, V. Geethalakshmi, was, on Thursday, bestowed with the Honorary Colonel title in recognition of her support to NCC at the university and constituent colleges.

Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi, Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman, conferred the title in an official Pipping Ceremony.

Prof. Geethalakshmi is among four of the 14 TNAU Vice-Chancellors to be honoured with the title. C. Ramasamy, K. Ramasamy, and P. Murugesa Boopathy were conferred with the title during their stints as Vice-Chancellor.

Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi exhorted students to navigate through their lives with the ABCD Principles: Awareness of who they were and what they want to become; Balance of time, talent and pressure; Courage to make their choice of career; and Discipline to follow what they choose with perseverance.

In her acceptance speech, Prof. Geethalakshmi said the TNAU was attaching importance to NCC through conduct of Combined Annual Training Camp and Firing Camp. A total of 1,200 students were enrolled in NCC in six campuses of constituent colleges.

