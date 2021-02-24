TNAU V-C bags award

COIMBATORE

24 February 2021 00:07 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar has bagged the ‘Best Vice- Chancellor Award 2020’. A release from the University said the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad, and All India Agricultural Students Association, New Delhi, conferred the award at the recently concluded sixth national youth convention.

The award was in recognition of Mr. Kumar’s contribution in introducing frugal innovation and achievements in teaching agricultural sciences.

